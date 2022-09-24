bitCNY (BITCNY) Trading Down 1.4% This Week

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. bitCNY has a market cap of $2.42 million and $2.06 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About bitCNY

bitCNY launched on September 23rd, 2014. bitCNY’s total supply is 20,723,205 coins. bitCNY’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitCNY

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

