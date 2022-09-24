BitDNS Price Tops $0.33 (DNS)

BitDNS (DNS) traded down 53% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 24th. One BitDNS coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitDNS has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. BitDNS has a total market cap of $327.79 million and approximately $35,183.00 worth of BitDNS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BitDNS

BitDNS was first traded on September 4th, 2020. BitDNS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BitDNS is www.bitdns.vip. BitDNS’s official Twitter account is @BitdnsO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitDNS

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDNS is the core infrastructure of the distributed Internet. On the BitDNS network, users are autonomous and domain names are decentralized. BitDNS builds distributed domain names through BitUID infrastructure, wallets, and routers. In addition, BitDNS plans to connect most mainstream public chains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDNS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDNS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDNS using one of the exchanges listed above.

