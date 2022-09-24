Bitspawn 1-Day Volume Tops $1,477.00 (SPWN)

Bitspawn (SPWN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Bitspawn coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitspawn has a market capitalization of $310,751.42 and approximately $1,477.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitspawn has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005272 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,969.17 or 0.99994631 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00060366 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011590 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00067790 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002244 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Bitspawn Coin Profile

SPWN is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2021. Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,955,549,971 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn.

Buying and Selling Bitspawn

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitspawn network is driven by the SPWN token, which provides utility in establishing a marketplace of competitive events and community rewards.SPWN has multi-level functionality: medium of exchange on the network, wallet staking, gaming rewards and progression, and community governance are core utility functions. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

