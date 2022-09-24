BlackPool Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $398,513.00 (BPT)

BlackPool (BPT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, BlackPool has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlackPool has a total market cap of $398,513.00 and approximately $10,048.00 worth of BlackPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackPool coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001920 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,101.71 or 1.00003399 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006908 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004880 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00060780 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011511 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005884 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00068863 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002095 BTC.
BlackPool Profile
BlackPool (BPT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 12th, 2019. BlackPool’s total supply is 52,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,603 coins. BlackPool’s official Twitter account is @bux.
