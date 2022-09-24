BlackPool Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $398,513.00 (BPT)

BlackPool (BPT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, BlackPool has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlackPool has a total market cap of $398,513.00 and approximately $10,048.00 worth of BlackPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackPool coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001920 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,101.71 or 1.00003399 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00060780 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011511 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00068863 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002095 BTC.

BlackPool Profile

BlackPool (BPT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 12th, 2019. BlackPool’s total supply is 52,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,603 coins. BlackPool’s official Twitter account is @bux.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockport is a social crypto exchange based on a hybrid-decentralized architecture. It allows users to trade on multiple public exchanges while keeping their own private keys. BPT tokens are ERC-20 tokens based on Ethereum. They allow users to copy or follow other members' trading activities. The Blockport Token (BPT) has moved from Ethereum to the Binance Smart Chain and Blockport renamed into BUX (BUX) BUX is an European neobroker and has been making it easy and affordable for Europeans to do more with their money since 2014. By taking down the barriers to the financial markets and disrupting the trading experience, we’re helping new generations of investors and traders to discover the world of the financial markets. BUX’s flagship platform, BUX Zero, is making commission-free investing more accessible and allows users to invest in the brands and companies they care about. BUX Zero is currently available in the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, France and Belgium. The full range of BUX products, including BUX Crypto and BUX X, are available across 9 countries in Europe. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, the company is backed by Holtzbrinck Ventures, Velocity Capital, Orange Growth Capital and Initial Capital. “

