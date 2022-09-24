bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLUE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.09.

BLUE stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $433.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.12. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,141.34% and a negative return on equity of 130.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Jason Cole sold 7,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $32,696.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other bluebird bio news, insider Jason Cole sold 7,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $32,696.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $95,723.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,905.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,805 shares of company stock valued at $213,636. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 513.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 581,642 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 453,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 116,621 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 507,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 358,494 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

