BMO Capital Markets Lowers Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$48.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TECK has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Teck Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.93. Teck Resources has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,514,000 after acquiring an additional 829,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,801,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,851,000 after purchasing an additional 318,294 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $318,590,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 594.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.