BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital lowered Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.53.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $532.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 11.61%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,921,000 after acquiring an additional 98,155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after acquiring an additional 648,822 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,297,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,410,000 after acquiring an additional 94,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,417,000 after acquiring an additional 80,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,514,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,783,000 after acquiring an additional 322,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Articles

