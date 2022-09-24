Boson Protocol (BOSON) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $665,129.00

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 24th. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $44.58 million and $665,129.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001170 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol’s genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Boson Protocol’s official website is bosonprotocol.io. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Boson Protocol enables a decentralized commerce ecosystem where all participants share in the value they create. Boson Protocol disrupts e-commerce platforms by tokenizing Things and their commerce data within a liquid digital market, built on #DeFi.Boson Protocol’s vision is to enable a decentralized commerce ecosystem by funding and accelerating the development of a stack of specialist applications to disrupt, unbundle and democratize commerce.BOSON tokens are used to govern Boson Protocol, ensuring consensus around critical decisions and controlling the issuance of funds from the dCommerce DAO.”

