Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Shares Down 3.1%

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $129.44 and last traded at $129.44. 7,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 477% from the average session volume of 1,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$195.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial cut Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.98.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

