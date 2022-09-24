Bradley Mark J. Raises Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bradley Mark J. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 2.5% of Bradley Mark J.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,643,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,073 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis Stock Up 0.4 %

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $150.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,626,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.86 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.12 and a 200-day moving average of $173.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

