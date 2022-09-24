Bradley Mark J. Sells 2,940 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Bradley Mark J. trimmed its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.11. 1,608,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,603. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.33. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.11 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.21.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

