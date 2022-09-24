Bradley Mark J. Sells 4,920 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bradley Mark J. trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the quarter. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.78.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,762. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

