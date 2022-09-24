Bradley Mark J. Sells 500 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Bradley Mark J. cut its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. iRhythm Technologies makes up about 2.1% of Bradley Mark J.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bradley Mark J. owned 0.07% of iRhythm Technologies worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 534,300 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,502,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,154,649.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,562.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total value of $155,552.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,091,628.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,154,649.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,562.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,866 shares of company stock worth $1,459,508 in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRTC traded down $6.69 on Friday, reaching $122.73. The stock had a trading volume of 459,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,405. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.70. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.49 and a 12-month high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRTC. Citigroup raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.27.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

