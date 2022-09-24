Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,448,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,343,000 after buying an additional 167,661 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 25,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,901,176,000 after buying an additional 2,020,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,190,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,700,648. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The company has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

