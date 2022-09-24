Brokerages Set Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Target Price at $16.63

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

OWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

OWL stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -220.00%.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 223,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $2,511,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,402,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,073,166.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,561,716 shares of company stock valued at $31,406,162. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 646,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 167,939 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,316,000 after purchasing an additional 334,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

