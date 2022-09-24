Brokerages Set Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Target Price at $6.20

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGEN. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Compugen from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Compugen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Compugen from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Compugen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. Compugen has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Compugen during the first quarter worth about $22,108,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compugen by 10.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,228,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,389 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Compugen by 251.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 807,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 577,515 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Compugen by 132.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 409,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 232,993 shares during the last quarter.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

