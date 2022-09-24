Brokerages Set Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Target Price at $147.53

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.67.

Several analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Five9 Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of FIVN opened at $75.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Five9 has a 12 month low of $74.48 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.26 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,258 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $114,150.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,724 shares in the company, valued at $10,863,755.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,258 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $114,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,863,755.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $709,729.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,641,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,555 shares of company stock worth $4,642,927 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 1,142.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

