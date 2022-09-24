Brokerages Set GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Target Price at $48.97

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.97.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $20.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. GDS has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $65.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.99.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $344.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GDS will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 10.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,591,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,140,000 after acquiring an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in GDS by 3.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 1,458.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 56,193 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in GDS by 176.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of GDS by 4.3% in the second quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

