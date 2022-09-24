Brokerages Set Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) PT at $48.13

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MUR. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Stock Down 8.9 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 293.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,409,000 after buying an additional 1,047,146 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,190,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,246,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after buying an additional 729,319 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,196,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,137,000 after buying an additional 724,779 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

