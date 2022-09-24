Brokerages Set Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Target Price at C$39.80

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.10.

POU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$47.50 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$23.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$16.46 and a twelve month high of C$40.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.82.

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$536.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.58%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

