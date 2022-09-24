Brokerages Set ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Target Price at $12.47

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.47.

PBSFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €22.00 ($22.45) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.50 ($8.67) to €8.65 ($8.83) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

OTCMKTS PBSFY opened at $1.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.