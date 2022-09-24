Brokerages Set Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Price Target at $25.48

Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.48.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo Trading Down 9.1 %

NYSE TSE opened at $20.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.22. Trinseo has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $61.63. The firm has a market cap of $720.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.23). Trinseo had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

Insider Transactions at Trinseo

In other Trinseo news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond bought 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $33,989.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,230.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $130,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,625,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,765,664.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond bought 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at $144,230.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinseo

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trinseo by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Trinseo by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Trinseo by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.