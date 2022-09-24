Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stock Position Decreased by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,994 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 1.1% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $810,807,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,494 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,115 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,315,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

BAM stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.81. 2,935,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,058. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

