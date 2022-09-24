BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at Raymond James

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ERE.UN. National Bankshares upped their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.95 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.35 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$5.02.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of TSE:ERE.UN opened at C$3.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.20. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$2.99 and a 52-week high of C$5.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$271.84 million and a P/E ratio of 2.68.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

