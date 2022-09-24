BT Wealth Management LLC Sells 680 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

BT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Golden Green Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.26. 30,917,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,631,547. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $73.72.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

