BTIG Research Lowers Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) to Neutral

BTIG Research cut shares of Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCOR. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Renovacor in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Renovacor in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Renovacor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.
Shares of NYSE:RCOR opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.09. Renovacor has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $10.47.
Renovacor, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering various precision therapies to enhance the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases. It primarily focuses on the treatment of BCL2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM).
