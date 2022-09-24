Bytecoin (BCN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $20,601.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018580 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000224 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

INFAM (INF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Niobio (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. Community resourcesTelegram | Reddit | Youtube | Facebook”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

