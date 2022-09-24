CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.27 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Shares of CAMP traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,855. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $146.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.24.

In other news, Director B. Riley Asset Management, Llc acquired 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $492,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,480,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,943,380.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $98,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 346,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,736.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director B. Riley Asset Management, Llc bought 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $492,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,480,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,943,380.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 467,487 shares of company stock worth $2,002,521. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CalAmp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in CalAmp by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 488,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 34,386 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CalAmp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CalAmp by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 31,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAMP. StockNews.com cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

