Cambridge Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,892 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 0.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $397,446,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,493,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,683,000 after buying an additional 685,476 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,344,000 after buying an additional 744,914 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

BATS:JPST remained flat at $50.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,700,743 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.16.

