Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $1.35 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 458,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,365,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 155,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.61. 16,886,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,471,584. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.30. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $40.66.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

