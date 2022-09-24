Cambridge Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.7% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.64.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.97. 2,148,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.32. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.