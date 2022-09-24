Cambridge Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Danaher by 13.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Danaher by 1.5% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Danaher by 73.4% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 500.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.75.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,573. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.18 and its 200 day moving average is $269.96. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.