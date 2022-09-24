Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 155 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,226,000 after purchasing an additional 319,268 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,237,000 after purchasing an additional 281,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,354,000 after purchasing an additional 757,966 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

DVY traded down $2.47 on Friday, reaching $113.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,675,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,412. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.89 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.43 and its 200 day moving average is $123.44.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

