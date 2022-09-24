Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BOND traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $91.16. 367,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,701. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $90.94 and a 52 week high of $111.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.88.

