Cambridge Advisors Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 110,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,285,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $192,000.

NASDAQ:FTRI traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 108,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,764. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.70. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $17.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.74%. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

