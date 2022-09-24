Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Stitch Fix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.96. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $44.65.

Insider Activity at Stitch Fix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Stitch Fix news, Director J William Gurley purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $5,430,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,673,207.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

