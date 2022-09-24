Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $23.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112,446 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $23,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $88.85 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $87.61 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.81.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

