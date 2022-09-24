Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Capital One Financial by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Capital One Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, Archon Partners LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Archon Partners LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.78. 2,544,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $174.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.74 and a 200 day moving average of $117.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.09 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on COF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

