Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$52.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPX shares. ATB Capital upped their price target on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. CSFB upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$57.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital Power news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.34, for a total value of C$1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,735 shares in the company, valued at C$6,631,539.90. In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total transaction of C$305,041.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at C$1,248,076.07. Also, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.34, for a total value of C$1,006,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,631,539.90. Insiders sold a total of 107,500 shares of company stock worth $5,430,341 over the last quarter.

Capital Power Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$50.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$36.65 and a 1 year high of C$51.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.80.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$657.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital Power will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

