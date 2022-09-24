CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) PT Lowered to $25.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CARG. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on CarGurus in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.18.

CARG opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

