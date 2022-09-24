Carillonium finance Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (CAROM)

Carillonium finance (CAROM) traded down 96.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One Carillonium finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Carillonium finance has traded 92% lower against the dollar. Carillonium finance has a total market cap of $11,502.47 and $106,812.00 worth of Carillonium finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011227 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014220 BTC.
Carillonium finance Coin Profile
Carillonium finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Carillonium finance’s official Twitter account is @carillonium.
