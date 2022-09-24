Carry Price Tops $0.0042 (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Carry has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a total market cap of $36.95 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000607 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00014571 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Carry

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. Telegram | Discord | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.