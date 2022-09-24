carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.16

Shares of carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and traded as low as $25.91. carsales.com shares last traded at $26.29, with a volume of 1,102 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded carsales.com from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Macquarie upgraded carsales.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

carsales.com Trading Down 6.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.70.

carsales.com Cuts Dividend

carsales.com Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.2946 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.14%.

carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; Americas; and Asia segments.

