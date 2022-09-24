Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Given a C$0.28 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$0.28 price target on Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ECR stock opened at C$0.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.67 million and a PE ratio of -28.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cartier Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.09 and a 52-week high of C$0.25.

See Also

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. It also holds interest in Benoist, Fenton, Wilson, Cadillac Extension, Dollier, and MacCormack metal deposit projects, which are located in Quebec.

