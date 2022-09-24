Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Given a C$0.28 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$0.28 price target on Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Cartier Resources Price Performance
ECR stock opened at C$0.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.67 million and a PE ratio of -28.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cartier Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.09 and a 52-week high of C$0.25.
Cartier Resources Company Profile
