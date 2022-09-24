Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $202.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $223.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.40.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.