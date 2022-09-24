CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) PT Lowered to $86.00 at UBS Group

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.17.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $70.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.49. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $347,784,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 692.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,544,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,072 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,926,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,826,000 after purchasing an additional 893,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,755,000 after purchasing an additional 846,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,637,000 after purchasing an additional 831,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.