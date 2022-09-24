CCG Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 3.6% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $88.85 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $87.61 and a one year high of $121.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.81.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.