Celo Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $51.65 million and approximately $514,076.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,013.98 or 1.00047000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006833 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00059799 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011692 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005853 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00067372 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005263 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

CUSD is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 coins and its circulating supply is 51,841,175 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

