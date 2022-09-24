Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Cementos Argos Price Performance

CMTOY opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. Cementos Argos has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05.

Get Cementos Argos alerts:

Cementos Argos Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.0747 per share. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th.

About Cementos Argos

Cementos Argos SA produces and markets cement, ready-mix concrete, clinker, aggregates, and related products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the operation of seaports; and maritime transport and property management businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Argos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Argos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.