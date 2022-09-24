Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in Chubb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 3.2% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 3.2% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 32,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 7.0% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chubb Trading Down 0.7 %

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.29. 1,880,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $171.96 and a one year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

